The Arewa Community Support Group in Lagos has donated large foodstuff and other assorted items to the Babe-El-Salam Orphanage Home located at GRA, Ikeja area of the state.

Leader and Director General of the group, AlhajiMuhammad Maikano Lawal, who led the presentation of the items to the leadership of the Home, said the gesture was in the spirit of the Ramadan period, which calls for the extension of kindness to the people, particularly the less- privileged ones like the motherless children.

Besides, Maikano Lawal said the gesture was also in the spirit of the successful election the country went through safely without rancour and acrimony.

The Chief Imams of the Home, Hassan Tahir, and his Assistant, Nurudeen Bakare, who received the gift items, thanked the donors and prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless them and replenish their pockets.

The 33 year- old Motherless Home was established in 1990.