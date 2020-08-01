BREAKING: Ekiti state gov test negative for COVID-19

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has recovered from COVID-19 after the test conducted on him came back negative.
About two weeks ago, the governor tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately went into isolation with some of his aides who later confirmed positive taking similar step.
Fayemi who had spent 11 days in self- isolation announced his recovery on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle@Kfayemi.
According to the governor: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID-19 repeat test came back negative.
“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well-wishers for the prayers and solidarity.
“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic,” he tweeted.
