COVID-19: Akeredolu expresses worries over increase in Ondo cases

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, expressed concerns over an increase in the cases of COVID-19 outbreak in the state, disclosing that the state recorded an unprecedented 30 new cases within a week.

Akeredolu who made this known during the weekly briefing on Coronavirus disease attributed the rise in the number of COVID -19 cases to the attitude of the people of the state, describing it as an occurrence which should not have happened if the necessary precautions were respected and obeyed.

The governor listed seven health workers serving in a private clinic where one of the earlier cases reported for treatment, before being referred to UNIMEDTH in Ondo to be among the new casualties.

He said a total of 31 patients are currently on admission, with nine deaths, saying 33 patients had been discharged cases, while a total of 880 samples have been collected for testing from 753 suspected cases in all the 18 LGAs.

According to the governor, all the cases recorded in the last week were clear cases of community transmission noting the spread of the disease within communities from persons to persons within the state.

“They are cases of spread by people who have come into contact with those who had earlier been infected. It is the new trend, it is dangerous and harmful. It makes all of us vulnerable.

“The risk is high, the costs, too enormous to imagine, if not checked in good time. Our responsibilities also are not very few, considering the height of the stakes.

“It is very important to note that the spread is now in all the four corners of our state. It has found habitat in all the three senatorial districts.

“From the Northern district through the central to the southern district, the raw facts stare us in the face that as individuals and communities, our efforts are not enough to protect us and our loved ones. Indeed we are facing the consequences of neglect and self-denial.

“From what we have seen so far, the danger and threats are far from being over and the number of our citizens infected may soar higher unless something drastic is done,” he said.

He lamented over the cases of the health workers saying despite dedicating themselves to their jobs they got infected in the course of the treatment and said the State government had locked down the operations of the private hospital in Okitipupa while the seven health workers are currently under treatment.

Akeredolu disclosed that those who came into contact with the earlier confirmed cases are becoming a harvest of COVID -19 infection in the state, disclosing that one of the customers to an infected seller of used fabrics at Oja Oba market in Akure has been traced, tested and found to be positive to COVID-19.

“This is the reason I advised last week that all members of the public who had patronised the banned fairly used fabric and shoe stalls at Oja Oba market in Akure, where the original case was picked up, should, in their own interest and for the good of our state, present themselves to our health facilities for immediate testing and proper care, before it is too late.

“The point must be made again that until we take charge of the fight to stop the spread, the pandemic will continue to attack our daily lives and limit the freedom and prosperity which we are entitled to as civilised people.

He emphasised on community leaders to be active and own the campaign against this pandemic. “Our current experiences have justified that call and further invigorate its need.”

He commended the people and residents of Ilara mokin community in the Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, for adopting and domesticating the state government’s standard protocols of control when the remains of a COVID-19 casualty was buried in the town.

“They shut down their town and began immediate line tracing of all known contacts to the corpse.

“They promptly organised a town meeting, locked down market activities, church, mosque and other religious and social activities until further notice.

“Their objective was to save their own lives and to kick out COVID-19 from their community. It is the right thing to do and we will continue to support them to achieve the very best in this. Unlike many of our city centres, they are not keen to substitute wealth and ignorance for the survival and preservation of their community.”

He said: ” As you know, the government has obeyed to the letters and carried out the full implementation of the basic national protocols of prevention and control by mobilising the enormous resources available to it.

“Though a large percentage of our people have shown reckless disregard and neglect to the regulations clearly set out, I wish to assure you still that as a responsible government, we will not be tired.

“We will continue to spend considerable time and energy in implementing the standard global measures of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to implement a guided regulation of our market, religious and other social activities. We will continue to deploy the mass media for citizen education, orientation and mobilisation.

“The 30 cases we recorded in just one week is, to say the least, frightening, embarrassing and a serious message that the killer COVID – 19 is here with us.”

