Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has condemned in strong terms the attacks, on its office along Ahmadu Bello Way Sokoto on Thursday evening.

The party alleged that the incidence was carried out by thugs, suspected to be loyal to the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader and Senator representing Sokoto Central, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, shortly after the inauguration of the campaign committee of the party in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal.

The statement reads, “the uncivilized and unprovoked attacks happened as the Senator passed along the road in company with thugs carrying all sorts of dangerous weapons and in the process descended on the office, destroying campaign bill boards and smashing windscreens of the Party’s vehicles parked, as well as causing damages to other properties within the premises”.

The Party according to the statement calls on security agencies in the state to urgently investigate this heinousness with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.





Sanyinnawal however reiterates that PDP as a party will not allow some few miscreants to derail the efforts at institutionalizing peace in the state.

“The PDP urges the security agencies to act expeditiously on the matter, as continuous attacks on our offices by sponsored hoodlums will force the PDP, have a review of the Peace Accord it signed on peaceful political activities in the state, for which the APC jettisoned” he added.