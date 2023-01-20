Warning: Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria- NCDC

“In severe cases, a thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils and at the back of the throat associated with difficulty breathing.”

Based on the report of diphtheria cases in Lagos and Kano, The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has started surveillance monitoring in Osun and Yobe States, where cases are now being picked up.

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, The NCDC Director General, disclosed this on Friday in a public health advisory amidst the disease outbreak in the country.

The agency said there had been laboratory-confirmed and clinically suspected cases, and the body is working with ministries of health and partners to enhance surveillance and response to the outbreak.

Diphtheria is a severe bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium species that affects the nose, throat, and, sometimes, the skin.

It was said that children and adults who have not received a single dose of the pentavalent vaccine are at high risk.

People who live in a crowdy environment and are not in well-sanitised areas and who are at higher risk are the healthcare workers exposed to suspected/confirmed cases of the disease.

Diphtheria spreads quickly through direct contact with infected people, coughing or sneezing, and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

Signs and symptoms start after two to 10 days of exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, red eyes (conjunctivitis), runny nose, and neck swelling.

It said the Nigeria childhood immunisation schedule recommends three doses of pentavalent vaccine for children in the sixth to, 10th, and 14th weeks of life.





The NCDC also advised healthcare workers to take note of signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria to isolate themselves and notify the local government area, state disease surveillance officer, or the NCDC toll-free line (6232).

Close contacts with a confirmed case of diphtheria should be given antibiotics prophylaxis and started on diphtheria antitoxin treatment when noticed.