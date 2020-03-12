BREAKING: Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening,” an Arsenal club statement read.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

“We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.”

