BREAKING: Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

By Tribune Online
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 23, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening,” an Arsenal club statement read.

ALSO READ: [BREAKING] Coronavirus: C. Ronaldo in quarantine at Madeira

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

“We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.”

Goal.com

