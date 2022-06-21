BREAKING: Abducted village head, son regain freedom 

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Three days after their abduction by unidentified gunmen, the Village Head of Zira in Toro Local Government Area, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son, Habibu Saleh have regained their freedom.
The release by their abductors was confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, “Today, Village Head of Zirya and his Son have regained freedom, and both of them are in good health condition”.
He however did not give further details of the release promising to give details as they emerged.
It will be recalled that the Village Head and his son were abducted at gunpoint by unidentified gunmen who later demanded an undisclosed amount of money as ransom. It cannot be ascertained if any ransom was paid before their release late Monday night.
More details later…

