EU-ACT sponsors ISMPH to empower 30 women against malnutrition

The European Union Agent for Citizen-driven Transformation(EU-ACT) has sponsored the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) to train 30 vulnerable women against malnutrition in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja communities

According to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) data, an estimated 2 million children in Nigeria are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The data also revealed that only about two per cent of the children have access to treatment. Experts have identified micronutrient powders as useful supplements to fortify foods where micronutrients are insufficient to promote optimal growth in children or in pregnant women.

Executive Director of ISMPH Chief Moji Makanjuola who spoke during the opening of the skill acquisition programme said they are empowering 30 vulnerable women whose children are malnourished with life-saving skills as this will help equip the women to fend for their children and themselves.

Makanjuola who was represented by the Programme Director, Solomon Dogo disclosed this at a 3-day skill acquisition programme in Barangoni -Yiku Village in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by the ISMPH Program Manager, Solomon Dogo said the project is sponsored by European Union ACT (EU-ACT) to give succour to vulnerable women through life-saving skills.

“The project is to see how we can curb malnutrition in FCT by training and empowering women on how to produce organic fertilizers and other products so that they can have a means of livelihood. Because we have noticed that one of the problems causing malnutrition is poverty.

“Most of them do not have the means to solve or to take care of their children’s nutritional needs. So, we decided that we were going to train the poorest of the poorest women whose children are malnourished. So that they can have life-saving skills. And this project is being funded by the EU acts as the European Union Act project.

“This is the first phase, we are training 30 vulnerable women. You know, after this, we hope that the women through the community leaders will continue to train and retrain others on these particular skills.





“And then subsequently, we hope that we’ll have more women through the community because we want to have the community on this particular initiative, as it is owned by the community.

“The village head and the chairman of the area council are also involved. We have met with all of them and all of them are providing support to ensure their sustainability for this project.

“We are going to provide them with a machine that will be used to produce these organic fertilizers after training they will use the machine to practice as they’ve been trained and then after the training, the machine will be left with them and that is what they will be used to produce these items.

“We also have arrangements on who will be buying the products immediately they produce. So it depends on the woman and the number of products they’ve done. We have people that will continue to buy these products from them. And then like I said, we’ll also you know, avail them the opportunity to market these products on radio stations and TV stations, so that people will know that such things are being produced and can go directly to buy from them,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Manase Vera who is the Deputy Women Leader of Barangoni said this training will help the women in no small measure to alleviate their poverty.

She said, they are predominantly farmers, and their land is no longer fertile but with this training on organic fertilizer, we will use new skills to boost our farm produce. We hope to have a bumper harvest next year.

Another beneficiary, Yeni Joy said she could not breastfeed due to a complication in her breast and said her child is malnourished due to a lack of alternatives to breast milk.

She however expressed optimism that at the end of the training, the solution would come to alleviate her suffering and will be able to feed her children properly.

