BREAKING: Abducted students of Government Secondary School Jangebe released

By Tribune Online

The abducted students of Government Secondary School Jangebe have been released. This was announced by the Zamfara State Governor Dr Bello Matawalle early on Tuesday morning.

He said on Twitter: ” It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

Here’s the tweet: 

 

