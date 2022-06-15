Ganduje lauds NAHCON leadership for Hajj savings scheme, other initiatives

Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday, lauded the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) led by Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, for its Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) and other initiatives of the current board of the Hajj body.

Governor Ganduje lauded the NAHCON leadership when he paid a courtesy visit to the Hajj House headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

According to the governor, the Hajj Savings Scheme, which initiative was designed by NAHCON to aid low-income earners and others in paying gradually for a chance to perform Hajj.

He said Kano State had embraced the scheme right from the start, saying that this was the reason an enabling environment was created for its success in the state.

Ganduje, who said he was at the Hajj House to make a request and to exchange pleasantries, thanked NAHCON for the functional Hajj clinic built in Kano, which the state government helped to furnish.

He also appreciated the excellent relationship his government is enjoying from NAHCON as well as between NAHCON and other state governments.

The governor, however, reminded the NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Hassan that construction work on the hotel being built at the Hajj Camp in Kano has stopped.

Ganduje said this development might lead to incurring additional cost due to constant rise in the prices of building materials and called for urgent action to be taken on it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The governor then requested additional slots for his state for this year’s Hajj if by chance there are any available slots.

Responding, Hassan welcomed the governor to the Hajj House, describing Ganduje’s visit as historical.

The NAHCON CEO asserted that the governor was the greatest supporter of the Hajj Savings Scheme and described Ganduje as receptive to NAHCON leadership.

According to the NAHCON boss, Kano State was the first state where the commission’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme began successfully and express gratitude to the governor for this.

Alhaji Hassan also described Kano as important to NAHCON, promising to assist Kano with its requests out of respect for the state.

Speaking on the stoppage of the hotel building, Hassan blamed financial constraints for the stoppage.

Governor Ganduje was accompanied on the visit to NAHCON by the Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba Dambatta; the Permanent Secretary, Protocol Directorate, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi Dawakin Tofa and the Liaison Officer, Kano State Government House, Abuja, S. AbdulHadi.

The governor was received by NAHCON’s three permanent commissioners and directors of the commission.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Ganduje lauds NAHCON leadership for Hajj savings scheme, other initiatives

How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

Ganduje lauds NAHCON leadership for Hajj savings scheme, other initiatives