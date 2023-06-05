The National President of the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Dr Adamu Ishaku has expressed dismay over low government investment in special schools across the country.

He lamented that the development is making it possible for the students to study as required, adding that, “all children have right to education”.

The President, therefore, urged government, philanthropists and other organisations across the country to replicate such intervention for quality education among people with disabilities.

He was speaking when the Association donated translated versions of approved curriculum textbooks to the Bauchi Special School to contribute towards development of education among the visually impaired.

The President thereafter handed over the materials to the school management over the weekend in Bauchi saying that the Association with support of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) produced the books using approved curriculum.

The President further advocated for more allocation of resources in order to fast track learning and quality education among the physically challenged in the country.

According to Adamu Ishaku, the braille books will ease the learning process among the visually impaired, adding that the gesture was a pilot exercise being implemented across the country.

He said that, “The textbooks were produced to develop the blind students in education. The visually impaired have no adequate textbooks to improve on teaching and learning process.”

The National President stressed that, “Teachers have to study the available books and dictate to students, making it difficult for assignments of which textbooks are key in a successful learning process.”

“The text books are in 18 Subjects for primary and secondary students, and so far nine of the states have benefited from the first phase of the project,” he said.

While receiving the Books, the Vice Principal, Academic in the school, Mustapha Salisu lauded the gesture, adding it would enhance education of the blind students.





The subjects include Mathematics; English, Chemistry, Physics, Literature, Government among others.

President, Nigeria Association of the Blind, Adamu Ishaku presenting the Braille books to the Vice Principal

