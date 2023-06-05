The Chairman and Managing Director of Bullion-Go-Neat Global Ltd, the manufacturer of Coco Samba, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on officers of the Nigeria Police Force to be more diligent and protect their dignity in their services to the nation.

He also admonished young Police officers in the country to emulate the ways and deeds of the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ibafo, Ogun state, CSP Olusoji Alabi, in order to enable them to have successful careers.

Ajadi, gave the admonition during the send forth ceremony of the former DPO Ibafo, which was organised by the committee of friends at Glamond Hotel, Magboro.

Other dignitaries at the send forth were: Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, Ogun Central Senatorial candidate of New Nigeria People痴 Party (NNPP); Prince Ibrahim Adekunle, Ogun NNPP Caretaker Chairman; Comrade Olowu Omokehinde, Ogun NNPP Caretaker PRO and Hon. Funsho Adekunle Ijebu Ode State Assembly candidate; while Temitope Olajide popularly known as Tope Indomie thrilled the guests with his sonorous music.

While charging the officers and men of the Force to continually exemplify good conduct, integrity, bravery and gallantry in the discharge of their policing responsibilities, Ajadi who was the Chairman of the occasion implored them to emulate the noble conduct of CSP Alabi’s exemplary conduct while in active service.

Ajadi, a gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People痴 Party (NNPP) in Ogun state in the last general elections, while congratulating the former DPO on the occasion of his retirement, described him as an intelligent officer with passion for his job, a rare gem in the Force in view of his records.

He lauded the experience and expertise of Alabi while wishing him well in life, saying his diligence is the kind of worthy leadership ambassador he expected of every Nigerian.

According to him:”retirement is one of those major milestones in one’s life which mark the end of one chapter and the start of another.

Endless joy fills my heart today, seeing that you are gallantly retiring from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, where you have been almost all your life, serving the country with all zeal and zest in you.

Of course, you have been a mentor and father, I celebrate your display of wit and wisdom in managing the security apparatus of your division. You have shown resilience, doggedness, unparalleled expertise, uncommon intelligence in security management and so much passion for policing affairs.

As you look back to the good memories of your career while facing the endless possibilities ahead of them, I pray God grants you the speed, strength and stamina to forge ahead.”





While responding to the encomiums showered on him by Ajadi, Alabi said the kind of treatment and professionalism he enjoyed in the service, if he is called upon again to come and serve his country, he is ever ready.

