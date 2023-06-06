Williams, a student at the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, was fatally stabbed by a teenage boy who claimed that Williams was dating his older sister.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the late Williams’ father’s compound at the 200 Housing Estate (Old Poly Quarters) in Lokoja.

It was gathered that the victim and the suspect’s sister were having relationship problems prior to the incident.

A source claims that the suspect, an SS3 student, went to William’s home in the Old Poly Quarters and demanded assistance from him on a particular subject while pretending to be studying for WAEC examinations.

Further information revealed that the father of the deceased Williams, who did not suspect the attacker’s true intentions, pointed him in the direction of Williams’ room, he entered the room, stabbed Williams in the stomach, and then sped out of the house.

Williams reportedly passed away before his family could take him to the Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

The police later detained the suspect. The matter has been moved to the Criminal Investigation Department at the State Headquarters in Lokoja.

Mr. Daniel Iyke, a spokesman for FUL, has confirmed the incident.

“The police are on the matter. The thing is that the student lived with his parents. The stabbing happened in his house as alleged.” he said.

