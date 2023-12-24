In a heartwarming gesture to uplift Oyo State youths and enhance community life, Hon. Titilope Gbadamosi, Special Assistant to the President Bola Tinubu on Youth Initiatives, has spread happiness in Ibadan.

As part of a considerate New Year celebration, she distributed cash gifts to 100 youths and illuminated the streets of Arometa Eleyele with the installation of 10 solar lights.

Hon. Gbadamosi’s compassionate move, aimed at easing the challenges faced by the youth constituency, reaches across local governments, fostering unity beyond party lines.

The peak of her philanthropy unfolded during a special visit by the Youths of Arometa Eleyele Community, led by Forum Chairman, Mr. Musa Arotayo.

Mr. Arotayo, visibly moved, praised Gbadamosi’s exemplary and motivating support, acknowledging it as a beacon of hope for the community and its dynamic youth.

The community expressed gratitude for Gbadamosi’s outstanding service and generous contributions, emphasizing the tangible impact of her political endeavors on Ibadan.