Road users in Bauchi state have been advised to stay alive in order to celebrate the Yuletide which is only for the living.

The advice was given by the Sector Commander, CC Patrick Ikaba who stressed that the Yuletide can only be enjoyed when motorists obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said that the Command has already deployed personnel on all the Federal Roads across the state to ensure that there is free flow of traffic.

Patrick Ikaba also warned motorists to avoid night travels stressing that because of the poor condition of the roads, night travels is not advisable adding that it might be difficult to get help in the case of crash at night.

He further urged them to avoid dangerous driving, overspeeding, dangerous overtaking and other forms of dangerous driving on the highways reminding them that any of such if not avoided can lead to fatality during any crash.

According to him, “Maintain your vehicles before embarking on long journeys, make sure that every part of your car and systems are working perfectly to avoid unnecessary breakdown that may lead to a crash.”

The Sector Commander concluded saying, “Above all, plan your journey before hitting the road. Calculate the distance you are covering so that you will know how to go about it. Where it becomes absolutely necessary, break the journey, rest and regain your strength in order to continue the journey to your destination.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE