Borno govt enrols 7,000 out-of-school IDPs’ children

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has supervised the enrollment of over 7,000 out- of -school children into schools in Northern part of the state where Boko Haram insurgents displaced thousands of people.

The governor disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Monguno area of the state.

He said, “today, we are here in Monguno for only one purpose, to enroll the out-of-school children into schools”,

According to him, most of the children enrolled in schools are orphans whose parents were killed during the Boko Haram insurgency in northern parts of the state.

“The children, aged between six and 13, were enrolled into primary and junior secondary schools, depending on their academic statuses before they were displaced by insurgents from communities in Monguno, Kukawa, Guzamala and Marte local government areas, all in northern part of the state,” he said.

“After numerous attacks on communities in the aforementioned local government areas since 2014, residents including children, escaped to Monguno town to live in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps for years, with many children missing school,” he added.

The governor applauded parents and guardians for the large turnout of their children and wards for the mass enrollment.

Zulum also visited and assessed the ongoing construction and renovation works at a site he had approved for the Federal Polytechnic in Monguno and directed the construction of additional hostel, staff quarters and administration block at the Federal Polytechnic.

Zulum had previously approved and released N100million to enable the school to take-off soon after it was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, 2021.

While visiting the polytechnic, the governor inspected the ongoing construction of zonal office of a newly created monitoring and evaluation unit from which some trained officials will be monitoring government establishments such as schools and hospitals.

Zulum traveled to Monguno in company of the state’s Commissioner for Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe,

Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who is the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) senatorial candidate for northern Borno.

