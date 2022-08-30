Bauchi govt to train 200 JNI members on tree planting

Bauchi State government has expressed its readiness to train 200 members of the Nigeria Aid Group of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Toro Local Government Area of the state in its determination to fight desertification and make the environment conducive for the people.

The state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who said this, also said that his administration will rehabilitate the Plant Nursery unit of the local government area.

He said that after the rehabilitation, the Nursery will provide the people of the area easy access to seedlings as well as encourage afforestation exercise to fight the numerous environmental challenges in the state.

The governor made the pledge on Monday during the inauguration of planting of different species of trees organised by the JNI, Toro Local Government Area chapter.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Director- General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir, also said that his administration, through BASEPA, will train 200 members of JNI on raising of seedlings to increase the group’s appetite on tree planting exercise.

He commended the leadership of JNI for initiating the exercise, saying that, henceforth, the group or any other organisation in Toro area will no longer request or source for seedlings from anywhere as soon as the rehabilitation of the local government plant nursery unit was completed.

Kabir said that all the environmental problems such as flooding, desertification, soil erosion, climate change and global warming will be solved by planting trees.

He also called on other groups to emulate JNI, saying that BASEPA will provide all the needed support and in whatever capacity to achieve the target objectives of tree planting.

Kabir lamented how some people are conniving in the destruction of forests across the state in order to make charcoal or firewood for sale.

He also used the occasion to call on the people of the area to support the government in fighting the activities of loggers in the state in order to fight desertification which if allowed, will negatively impact on the environment.

Kabir also said that the governor has recently signed into law, the establishment of Environmental Trust Fund that will be used in financing activities that are directly aimed at solving environmental challenges.

He also donated the sum of N100,000 to JNI to encourage it continue with the important activity of tree planting in the local government area.

The director- general called on the people of Toro Local Government Area to support the governor’s second term bid for the continued provision of dividends of democracy in the state.

Other dignitaries who also spoke during the event commended JNI for embarking on the exercise and commended the governor’s concern towards the protection of the environment, assuring of their continued support to his administration to achieve the target objectives.





