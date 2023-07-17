Borno State government has distributed food items to no fewer than 13,000 vulnerable households who were affected by the Boko Haram crisis in Gwoza Local Government Area.

This was made known in a statement issued by Governor Babgana Zulum’s spokesperson Malam Isa Gusau in Maiduguri on Monday.

The statement noted that the food distribution took place at the premises of the Palace of Emir of Gwoza, Shehu Idrissa Timta.

According to him, Zulum supervised the food distribution in which each of the 13,000 households received one bag of rice and a bag of maize grain.

“Zulum, alongside his new Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Barkindo Mohammed Saidu, led the distribution, making sure deserving families benefitted

“Zulum was accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives representing Marte, Monguno, and Nganzai constituency, Engr. Bukar Talba, Gwoza at the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Buba Abatcha, and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects, Engr. Ibrahim Idriss.

