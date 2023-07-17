A Kano-bound aircraft was diverted on Sunday to land at Murtala Muhammed Airport. FAAN expresses regret for any inconvenience caused by the diversion of the two Kano-bound aircraft to Lagos, due to the unserviceability of the runway lights at Runway 06/24 of Kano airport.

Confirming this, Abdullahi, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, stated: “On 15th July 2023, at approximately 1600 hours, the airfield maintenance team of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) noticed that the runway lighting failed to turn on after the scheduled daily maintenance work of replacing old and weak airfield cables with new ones at Runway 06/24.

“The maintenance team immediately commenced fault-finding procedures along the cable route to identify the problem and restore power to the airfield lighting circuit.

“However, it was observed that the entire runway circuit was affected, resulting in the failure of the Runway 06/24 edge light, the Taxiway Alpha edge light, PAPI, and signage.

“As of 1900 hours local time, the fault had not been isolated, and power supply to the runway could not be restored, causing a total blackout that affected night operations.

“Incoming flights had to be diverted to alternate airports.

“At 2300 hours, after all, attempts to restore power supply to the runway failed, the Operations department issued a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) to close Runway 06/24 between 2300 hours on 15th July and 0700 hours on 16th July 2023.

“Night operations have since resumed, as new cables were installed on Sunday, 16th July 2023, restoring all runway lights before the commencement of night operations.”

However, FAAN reaffirms its commitment to core values and the safety of the airports.

