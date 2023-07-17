Prominent billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the governor’s residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, Abia State. Obi Cubana, known for his successful business ventures, expressed his commitment to establishing a significant portion of his business in Aba.

Governor Otti took to his Twitter account on July 16th to share photos from the visit. In his caption, he wrote, “Today, I played host to a renowned business tycoon and investor Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana and his brother Ike Iyiegbu at my residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, Abia State.

“While he emphasized that he does not visit Governors, he had to visit given our pedigree. He said the positive things we have started doing have made a lot of people want to come back and invest here.