A tragic incident unfolded in Gwoza town, Borno State, as a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

According to a survivor’s account, the woman bomber had a baby on her back when she carried out the attack.

The wedding took place at Tashan Mararaba, near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The exact number of casualties is still uncertain, but several injured individuals, including the survivor who provided details, are currently receiving medical treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

As of now, security agencies have not yet provided official comments on the incident.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE