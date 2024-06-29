Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, recently reunited with his former classmates at their alma mater, Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The reunion, held 40 years after their graduation, took place in the school’s dining hall, where the alumni donned their old uniforms and relived the memories of their school days.

Sani shared this heartwarming event on his X account on Saturday, expressing the joy of reconnecting with his old friends and reminiscing about their shared past.

The classmates reenacted various rituals from their school days, including picking up food rations, just as they did four decades ago.

He wrote, “Forty years after graduating from Government Science College Kagara in Niger State, today, we met to reenact life in the school by wearing our uniforms.

“We are here at the Dining Hall after picking our food rations as it used to be in 1984.”

