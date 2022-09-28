‘Bomadi is underdeveloped by the political class’

Chief Kingsley Muturu is candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly. He spoke on the state of his constituency. EBENEZER ADUROKIYA brings excerpts.

What is your assessment of the progress and development in Bomadi over the years?

Truth be told, the situation of Bomadi is pathetic. It is pathetic in the sense that no meaningful infrastructure and economic development can be seen in this all-important town in Western Ijaw. Bomadi is strategically located and is important for so many reasons for the Ijaw nation. It is a confluence town where Ijaws in the hinterlands converge for various purposes, either business, economic, cultural or social gatherings.Bomadi is famous for its name alone; there is nothing to show for this fame. As I am speaking with you, Bomadidoes not have electricity, potable water, good roads, higher educational and financial institutions and virtually everything necessary for human habitation. So, there is nothing like progress or development found there. It is just famous by name, especially made possible by the media.

What do you think is the bane of this underdevelopment you talk about?

The truth is that it is the political class that has brought this misery to Bomadi and its people, I mean the political class from the area. You can attest to the fact that Bomadi has the human resources that can attract development to the local government area but they deliberately refused to do so. Bomadi Local Government Area has the longest-serving House Representatives member in the National Assembly, Bomadi has one of the longest serving senators and one of the longest serving members in the Delta State House of Assembly. In addition to these, it has a local government chairman and a commissioner, but this council area of 11 communities has nothing to show for their representation in government.

But, there is this ongoing Bomadi-Gbaregolor-Esanma-Ogboin-Ama-Akugbene road project, which is a major project. Don›t you think it deserves applause?

How long has this project been ongoing? Have you ever plied that road? This is an NDDC project that is fast-becoming a white elephant project. This is a road project that is still sand-based and supposed to have been completed when these two federal lawmakers were both House Committee chairmen on NDDC at the same time. Again, the bridge at Gbaregolor is substandard. We have the political power that can attract the much needed development to Bomadi and environs but the so-called political leaders in exalted positions have not shown the will. There is no rational resident of Bomadi LGA that will say Bomadi is developing. If anyone has anything to say to that, let him come out and prove his point. It is as bad as that.The only outstanding infrastructure development in Bomadi is the Bomadi bridge and I commend Chief James Onanefe Ibori for his political will and love for Ijaw nation by completing this huge project. If he had left it uncompleted, I believe nobody would have continued the project, it would have been abandoned or tagged ongoing until this moment. The same is applicable to the Ayakoromo bridge project in Burutu Local Government Area which has been ongoing for years and has been recurring in the state yearly budgets.

Some Bomadians believe that these same people you are criticising are doing their best. Don›t you think they have their reasons?

If anybody in Bomadi local government area has a contrary view to what I am saying, let him or her challenge my position openly. None of the 11 communities in Bomadi has any basic necessity of life. Bomadi is made up of Bomadi, Kpakiama, Esanma, Ogriagbene, Ogboin-ama, Kalafiugbene, Akugbene, Ogodobiri, Ezebiri, Okoloba and Ekameta and there›s nothing to show that people are representing us in government.Look at the much-publicized Bomadi Polytechnic project that is abandoned by the state government despite all pleas and cry from Bomadians to the government to execute the project.

How can the tale of Bomadi, you have painted, change for the better?

The way out is very clear and simple. Let the youths wake up from their slumber and say enough is enough. Enough is enough, let the youths of Bomadi stop the thuggery and ballot box snatching for these people. We must take our destinies from their hands; they have been holding hostage of our common wealth as if it is their birthright. We must tell them that we have decided to decide our future by ourselves, and not for them to do so for us anymore. If the people of Bomadi local government area, especially the youths, can do so, I believe these people will have no other choice than to bow out.

I am contesting to the Assembly as a result of the lack of good representation since inception of the PDP-led administration in Bomadi LGA, I want to run a government where Bomadians will feel the dividends of democracy.

Do you think these youths you are trying to awaken will ever abandon these leaders to listen to you?

No sane youth in Bomadi will be happy with the present situation of things in the area and I hope and believe that majority of youths will align with what I›m saying and will also be ready to salvage our future. I think it›s time to speak and do what is right for the people and the area as future leaders. If anybody says he or she is comfortable because he or she is eating the crumbs from the table of oppression, then let him or her continue.





What structure have you put in place to actualize your ambition when it is apparent that these political bigwigs have already solidified their structures?

I know they have an agent that manoeuvres things for them, that has enabled their continued grip on the common wealth of the people, but I tell you everything has its beginning and end.Now that 2023 is fast approaching, there›s no gainsaying that all of them are warming up again to continue. Let the people of Bomadi local government area open their eyes wide enough not to allow these evil plans succeed. Delta State is bubbling with developmental activities in other parts of the state, construction and building works, but look at Bomadi and environs and you will understand how painful is it that these so-called political leaders have decided to put us in this mess. We have a structure to continue sensitizing and awakening them and that structure is the All Progressives Congress (APC) being led by our amiable gubernatorial candidate, the deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege. We need basic necessities of life, we need electricity, higher institution of learning, potable water, good health facilities and good roads, and I assure Bomadians that Omo-Agege›s leadership at the helms of affairs in the state will replicate his performance in the riverine area. I›m confident of Omo-Agege›s leadership and as a party faithful, I want to use this medium to express my unalloyed support for Omo-Agege.

