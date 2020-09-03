Bolt donates protective items to Edo State police command

Bolt recently donated protective and support items to the Edo State Police Command.

Bolt said in a statement that the items included branded police tents, traffic control posts, raincoats amongst others will help the officers in the state carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

Commending the gesture, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, expressed gratitude to the Bolt team for the support towards the Force and advised other corporate organisations to emulate such gestures.

The country manager of Bolt, Femi Akin-Laguda while making the presentation in Benin City, restated Bolt’s commitment to going beyond the call of duty to give back and improving communities in which it operates.

According to him, “Our greatness is not in what we have, but in what we give. We understand the importance of security to the growth of every community and we are happy to have made an impact in this regard.”

