Boko Haram orphans: Tambuwal institutionalizes annual visitation by parents

Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has indicated that one of the legacies his administration will bequeath to its successor will be the supporting of the parents of orphans taken into custody in the state as a result of the brigandage of Boko Haram in Maiduguri to visit their children currently in Sokoto annually.

Gov. Tambuwal who said his administration will continue to render more support and assistance to the orphans who are being catered for by Sokoto-based philanthropist, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A A through his Jarma UK Academy, said the state government has since provided additional one block of six classrooms to the academy in order assist the orphans.

A statement signed by his media aide, Muhammed Bello, said the governor stated this when he received 25 mothers of the orphans at Government House, Sokoto on Friday, taking into consideration the fact their parents having spent three years without seeing their children due to difficulties of the economy and insecurity, henceforth every year Sokoto state government will take the responsibility of conveying them to and fro Maiduguri to come and see their children.

The governor recalled that when Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo brought the idea of bringing the orphans from Borno and Yobe states the Sultanate Council and Sokoto state government supported the initiative and gave him all the necessary support and cooperation.

He said Sokoto and Borno as well as Yobe states share historical and consanguineous affinities that necessitate each other assisting themselves in times of dire distress.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation who led the orphans’ mothers to Sokoto, Alhaji Babagana Aji, said they were in the state with the 25 morhers of the orphans to see their children after spending three years without doing so.

Alhaji Aji who attributed the delay in the visitation to the poverty of the mothers expressed gratitude and appreciation to Gov. Tambuwal, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A A for their generosity and humanitarian assistance to the orphans over the years.

He explained that the gesture has helped the orphans a lot adding that it will impact them positively in their future endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Tambuwal institutionalizes annual visitation Tambuwal institutionalizes annual visitation

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Tambuwal institutionalizes annual visitation Tambuwal institutionalizes annual visitation