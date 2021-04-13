Boko Haram activities triggered acute humanitarian crises from 2014 —FG

THE Federal Government on Monday affirmed that Boko Haram violent activities which started in 2014 has taken a transnational dimension, spreading its terrorist attacks from Nigeria to Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this during a virtual ‘Ministerial World Bank Group Roundtable meeting on Lake Chad Region’, which was attended by various stakeholders.

Farouq, who solicited international support in addressing various humanitarian crises caused by the activities of insurgents across the country, decried geometrical increase in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees within the Lake Chad region.

As part of measures aimed at addressing the challenges, she reeled out three focal areas of Federal Government’s intervention, including regional and national coordination platform and local capacity building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination, institutional capacity building and knowledge sharing, as well as agriculture investments and value-chain development aimed at promoting public productive investments, value-chain development, citizen engagement and community participation activities in project areas.

According to her, the focal area is aimed at restoring rural mobility and connectivity which aims at improving access of communities to markets and to providing beneficiaries with an opportunity for short-term employment. Farouq also pledged support for World Bank through the provision of a coordination structure for the targeted management of vulnerables through the agencies and programmes under its supervision.

