• Born in Lagos on July 1, 1944, of a Yoruba family from Imeri in Ondo State.

• He attended Fiditi Grammar School, Oyo State, 1957-1962, and was the headboy of his set. He served as the president of Fiditi Grammar School Old Students’ Association, FIGSOSA, for over two decades.

• He has an LL.M (Moscow), a Ph.D (Law) Edinburgh and a BL (Lagos). He worked as a trainee reporter with the Daily Times of Nigeria from 1963 to 1964. After obtaining his law degrees, he worked with the Federal Ministry of Establishment from 1974 to 1979. After further legal studies, he joined the Ministry of Defence in 1980.

• He is a philanthropist and a man of integrity.

• Olabode Olajumoke is a Nigerian politician who was a member of the Senate of Nigeria for Ondo State from 2007 to 2011.

• He is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees. Running as a PDP candidate, Bode Olajumoke was elected as senator in the 5th (2003–2007) National Assembly representing Ondo North Senatorial District, and was re-elected in 2007 for a further four-year term. Senator Olajumoke served as a member of Senate committees on Navy, National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Employment, Labour & Productivity, Downstream Petroleum and Defence & Army.

• Senator Wilfred Olabode Olajumoke is chairman of MITOSATH (Mission to Save the Helpless), a non – governmental charity organisation with the primary mission of improving the health of the underprivileged.

