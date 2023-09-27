The lawmaker representing Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde has donated a multi-million naira ultra-modern public library to the Ondo community and its environs.

Speaking during the inauguration and handing over of the library, Makinde said the project was conceived by him to aid the educational advancement and improve the standard of education of the students in the two local governments.

He said the library was to complement the efforts of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration on education, and to provide a conducive environment, saying the library would go a long way to reignite the reading culture

According to him, the construction of a modern library was part of his electoral promises made during his campaign which was borne out of his love, passion and his enthusiasm for education and the overall development of Ondo Kingdom.

“I am elated to stand before you and address this August gathering on this very important day as I continue to deliver on the electoral promises that I made to you under the WEALTH acronym: Water, Education, Agriculture, Light, Training, and Health agenda.”

He said the public library was strategically constructed at the heart of the city for easy access, saying education remains a vital tool for development and must not be accessible to all irrespective of status.

“The provision of this library is my own way of contributing to the educational system, entrenching the reading culture, promoting the culture of soundness, and enlightening young minds both in character formation and learning.

“I have so much confidence that the provision of this infrastructure would lead to the pulling down of the walls of ignorance and the banishment of every form of lawlessness in our society as we prepare the young ones for the challenges ahead.

“In a world that is tilting towards artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology, among other innovations, we can not afford to be left behind.”

The traditional ruler of Ondo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, commended the lawmaker and expressed optimism that the project would encourage and improve the reading culture in the community.

The Ondo monarch who was represented by the Lisa of the Ondo Kingdom, High Chief Simeon Oguntimehin, advised youths to give priority to education, urging them to desist from taking hard drugs and cultism saying this could destroy their lives.

He called on residents, especially students to see the project as an opportunity to develop themselves and said “We can only develop human beings through education.

“We must all join hands to educate the younger ones, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We must invest in education as this is a major road to development.”

The library was formally handed over to the management of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo for proper management and maintenance for the benefit of Ondo Kingdom.

