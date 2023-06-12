The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfil the dreams of a prosperous Nigeria, saying that the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s mandate stands for justice, freedom, equity, liberty, and sustainability of democratic tenets.

Adams made the appeal on Monday at the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 poll, which took place in Ogba, Lagos, pointing out that the death of the late MKO was not in vain because democracy had come to stay in the country.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, while noting that things could be better with a proper approach amid challenges that had threatened the foundation of this democracy, quickly noted that much could not be achieved “if our democracy is tied to the 1999 constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.”

“We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.

“The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria. That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating unit develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realize its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is need for President Bola Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has a human face,” Adams said.

On the oil theft issue, Adams said there was a need to address the menace drastically, positing that Nigeria cannot afford to be living like slaves in their country, just as he recalled that the dream of the late MKO Abiola was to see Nigeria becoming one of the great countries in the world.

“The dream of the late Abiola is to restore hope peace, patriotism and unity and progress in the country

“Nigeria has all it takes in terms of human and material resources, yet the country has achieved little. It is now the responsibility of the new administration to create the enabling environment for the country to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers and that of those that sacrificed their lives for us to have this democracy,” he said.





“It is on this note that I urge President Bola Tinubu to look back and remember the struggle that gave him the victory in the last election. Mr President must understand very well that the greatest glory he can bestow on the memory of the late Abiola is to fulfil the dream of the late Abiola,” he added.

The Guest Lecturer, Dr Oseni Taiwo Afis, a professor of Philosophy and Director, Special Interventions from the Lagos State University (LASU), spoke on the topic: “June 12 election: Identity Politics and the National Question,” explaining the role of socio-cultural groups and individuals in advancing democracy.

The guest lecturer, while noting that Abiola’s view on nation-building was on the inclusive government where every ethnic nationality would be included in government, restated the need for the new administration of President Tinubu to look into the influx of Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures in what has been tagged Japa, saying there was a need for the administration to work on how those great Nigerians would return to the country in order to rebuild the country.

This was just as he appreciated the efforts of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in sustaining the ideals of this democracy, expressing the belief that Nigerian history would always be kind to the group.

“We must appreciate the efforts of OPC in sustaining the ideals of this democracy and I believe that Nigerian history will always be kind to the group,” he said.

President of Women Arise Initiative (WAI), Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, spoke about the need to continue to re-invent the spirit of June 12 in the national consciousness as was being done annually.

The rights activist, in her remark, appealed to President Tinubu to de-annul the June 12 election won by the late Abiola, saying that the late business mogul “must be recognized as one of our past presidents” as he died for the collective struggle in the country.

“I am appealing to President Tinubu for the de-annulment of June 12.

Abiola must be recognized as one of our past presidents. He died for our collective struggle.”