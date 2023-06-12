Suspension and arrest of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been described as a step in the right direction by former Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade, Abayomi Arabambi.

The former Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party maintained that the years of superintending over the Central Bank of Nigeria by Emefiele has witnessed economic activities that undermined the Apex Banks’ Operations, which negatively impacted the economy.

In a statement, where he eulogized President Bola Ahmed Tunubu’s broadcast on June 12, Arabambi said Nigerians must discountenance the view of the Labour party on Emefiele’s sack and support the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Arabambi, who insisted that the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa, was concerned about due process, maintained, that the sacking of Emeifele was in line with the powers of the President to do so.

The statement reads in part: ‘We were all living witnesses to the travails of Nigerians to the different anti-masses policies rolled out to Nigerians by the embattled CBN Governor.

“As a responsible Party, we will not just sit down and condemn a lawful inquiry into the years of the inglorious and corrupt reign of Emefiele.

‘Rather, we should call on the relevant security agencies to properly look into the actions and deeds of the Ex-Gov.

“The Obiorah statements are laced with tribalism, egocentrism and nepotism, and what this tells us is that all the rumours that Emefiele was part of those that sponsored the Presidential bid of Peter Obi may be true after all.

“Or how do we explain that people with sane minds will be supporting somebody that kept millions of Nigerians on their knees for almost nine years with records of impunity, poorly-executed fiscal and monetary policies?

“It is an understatement to say that Emefiele subjected Nigerians to a reign of economic terror and wanton financial servitude

“His tenure put Nigeria in the worst economic woes by plunging Our Naira into a low all-time low and encouraging forex arbitrage and round-tripping: Against advice by experts, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.





“We believe that the naira should be allowed to find its true value, the suspended CBN governor spent trillions of naira trying to defend the currency but to no success.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, a sitting Central Bank Governor was seen dabbling into politics, yet Obiorah never sees the reason why he must be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty.

“The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the re-colouration of the Naira and the cashless policy. Nigerians were denied access to their money, leading to protests and chaos in several states across the country, and up to date, we are yet to come out from the policy.

“Also during his tenure, we were informed how DSS accused Emefiele of terrorism financing. He was accused of funding the activities of the proscribed pro-Biafra group, IPOB and others.

“As a Party, we will not support any acts of witch hunting, nor support any move to suppress good moves at getting to the root of Nigeria’s economic crisis under Emefiele.

“We, therefore, call on DSS and other security agencies to distinctly carry out their investigation workout any hindrance and inform the public of their findings as Nigerians are waiting patiently to know why they were so impoverished under the policy reel out by Emefiele.

“We, therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to arrest and investigate Julius Abure, and Obi’s link with the IPOB and other terrorists group to save the country from the clandestine move of the separatist group in plunging the country into unnecessary war or crisis.

