Blasphemy: Islam forbids killing without fair hearing

The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should take seriously the continuous killing in the northern states and put an end to it before it is too late.

The recent killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State by fellow Muslim students over the allegation of blasphemy is totally unacceptable and reprehensible.

This case must not be swept under the carpet. Those who killed Deborah did not allow her to defend herself over the allegation of blasphemy leveled against her. It is well settled in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Section 33(1) states that every person has a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty. Can this type of senseless killing happen in Saudi Arabia? No Muslim in Saudi Arabia can kill a non-Muslim. I am a Muslim and an Islamic scholar. Islam forbids anyone to take the life of another person without allowing that person to defend himself.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

