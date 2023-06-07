Two mature ladies were over the weekend apprehended by traders at the popular Awkunanaw Market, Enuvu and stripped naked.

Their offence is that they indulged in picking people’s pockets until luck ran against them, and were apprehended and handed over to the leadership of the market.

An eyewitness stated that a widow was one of their victims who lamented that they stole her purse with everything in it, including her phone and the money she brought to buy things.

“I saw the widow and she was crying bitterly that they took all that she brought to the market.

“The widow was wearing white, an indication that she was still morning her late husband, but they did not show her mercy. This probably was why they were caught,” a source said.

“I didn’t know that ladies indulge in the business of picking people’s pockets. I thought it is only the men,” laments a market woman at the market.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE No President can give Nigeria 24-hour uninterrupted power supply ― Reno Omokri Nigerian author and social media influencer Reno Omokri has said no President can give Nigeria 24 hours uninterrupted power supply…… VIDEO: Joe Biden trips, falls at US Air Force graduation ceremony President Joe Biden tripped and fell at the US Air Force graduation ceremony. President Joe Biden stumbled while presenting diplomas to graduating Air Force Academy cadets in Colorado on Thursday……

“They were lucky that they were not lynched but only stripped,” another trader said.

When contacted for comments on the incident, police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached even up to this moment.