The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in February presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the statement credited to the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on the continued dominance of Islam in Kaduna and Nigeria politics.

El-Rufai, during his handing over to his successor, had allegedly told his audience that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna has been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue.

The former Governor, in the viral video on social media, alleged further that the victory of President Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that that action will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

Reacting to the statement, on Tuesday, Adebayo expressed disappointment over the statement while also describing it as divisive bigotry.

Adebayo said a political agenda based on tribe and religion is hateful to a diverse and plural Nigeria.

“I condemn the provocative and divisive bigotry inherent in the statements of Governor @elrufai on Islamic dominance of politics in Kaduna and Nigeria. A political agenda founded on ethnicity and religion is anathema to a diverse and plural Nigeria. No to Yes Daddies on all sides”.

Also reacting, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former National Director of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Samuel Kwamkur has cautioned the former governor not to set Nigeria on fire with his utterances

He expressed his disappointment at El-Rufai noting that the classification of the citizens of his state as ‘them’ versus us’ meant that the former governor cannot be exonerated from “the wanton killings, demolition of houses and places of worship of Christians in Kaduna”.

