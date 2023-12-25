It was a stroke of luck on Sunday as a 50-year-old abandoned Eno Asuquo Essein who is battling with suspected chronic cancer of the breast, and daily sits down by the road side at Ekorinum in calabar begging for help, caught the attention of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian affairs who had just come into town that afternoon for the Obong of Calabar event.

The woman who is said to be a poor food vendor but has sold all she has to treat her fumigating breast cancer in tears couldn’t believe a Minister will stop by to pick her up for treatment.

In her characteristic manner of quietly showing empathy and love for the vulnerable, the Minister was overcome with emotions when she picked up Essien from Ekorinim area of the Cross River State capital for full rehabilitation, medications and humanitarian assistance.

Mrs Essien who lives in Calabar has been battling the deadly disease for more than three years with no financial capacity for medical attention could not hold her gratitude, Tribune gathered.

Dr Edu, during her quiet humanitarian gestures to the Orphanages and Needy as part of her Christmas celebration in Calabar, had met Mrs Essien who has been abandoned by her family and was promptly rescued and taken immediately to the hospital for medical attention.

The ailing woman who could not contain her joy told the Minister amidst sobs, “God specially sent you to me during this season to save my life, I thank Jesus, I thank you and I thank President Bola Tinubu who appointed you into this office; you are a humble kind woman.

“You are proper and fit for the kind of humanitarian response Nigerians need, and I am today a bonafide beneficiary of this, I will shout for the people to hear.”

Also speaking, a foremost Human Rights Lawyer, Barrister James Ibor, who called her attention and saw the Minister’s immediate intervention described her as “Humanitarian per Excellence”.

“I know Dr. Betta and her humanitarian antecedents before now, but what I saw her doing today was life-saving, timely and immediate response during the festive period, it’s commendable,” he said.

The Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Minister who refused to speak much on the development simply said: “God will save Eno Asuquo Essein’s life from this deadly state I met her.”

Investigation showed that Mrs. Essien has been down with suspected cancer of the breast for more than three years without any medications thus distorting her physical appearance before succour came her way Saturday evening through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Edu.

