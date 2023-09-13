For many dark skinned people, selecting the perfect nail polish colour is a challenge and this is not surprising because skin tone plays a huge role in creating the perfect beauty look including nail beauty. But dark skinned girls usually struggle to find colours that blend with their skin and in choosing the right shades of lipstick and right shades of hair extensions.

Getting the right colour that makes their nails pop is a worry that never ends. But gone are the days when dark skinned people have no choice than to go for red nail paint because the colours were few; now there is an array of colours in diverse shades for dark skinned people to pick from.

These nail colours will look good on dark skinned people

Silver; whether in single color or with tons of design, silver looks beautiful on dark skin

Soft pink; just like bright, bold shades, soft pastels also create a beautiful contrast against dark skin tones.

Lilac; this is a beautiful nail color for dark skin especially during the spring and summer months but can be used all year round.

Burgundy: this is a standout nail color for dark skin which is a hit during older months of the year especially when paired with gold or silver metallic accent.

Coral; this is a bright, loud and unapologetically calling for attention which always gives a standout manicure.

Magenta; this is another bold nail polish color that’s always striking on its own or paired with other colors especially for dark skin

Eggplant Purple; this is a universally flattering color that looks brilliant on all skin tones and against dark skin.

Olive Green is a subtle hue of green that fits all occasions and skin shade.





Cobalt Blue; bold and bright colour that looks amazing on dark skin tones

Neon; all shades of neon; neon green, neon purple, neon orange etc look great on all skin tones

Cream; the full contrast of cream on dark skin emphasise the deep, rich tones of the complexion and is a great match for manicure

Bright Orange; this is another color that tends to wash out those with pale skin, but if you have dark skin, it’ll only highlight your rich tone.

Taupe; the brown-meets-gray shade creates contrast against deep skin tone similar to cream nail polish but is more subtle.

Gray; whether the shade is light gray or charcoal, varying shades of gray are a great option for dark skin tones. Light gray will create a neutral contrast against deep skin, while charcoal will further emphasise its dark tone.

Chocolate Brown; this is a complementary hue for almost any skin tone but is especially flattering on deeper complexions.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE