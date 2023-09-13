In recent time, there have been concerning incidents of coups and undemocratic takeovers of governments in Africa. These events pose significant challenges to the progress and stability of the continent. To curb such undemocratic takeovers, it is crucial to address underlying factors and implement effective measures.

First, strengthening democratic institutions and promoting good governance is essential. This includes ensuring the independence of judiciary systems, promoting transparency and accountability and creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections. By bolstering democratic institutions, African nations can build stronger safeguards against coup attempts.

Second, fostering a culture of respect for human rights and freedom of expression is crucial. Protecting media freedom, civil society organisations, and political opposition groups allows for a vibrant and inclusive democratic space. Upholding these fundamental rights enable citizens to express their concerns and frustrations through peaceful means, reducing the likelihood of resorting to undemocratic methods.

Third, regional organisations and international actors play a significant role in preventing coups and promoting democracy. African regional bodies like the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have mechanisms, such as the AU’s Constitutive Act, the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, that emphasise democratic norms and intervene in crisis situations. International support through diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions and aid conditionality can also deter potential coup plotters.

Lastly, addressing the root causes of political instability, such as economic inequality, corruption, and social divisions, is essential. By promoting inclusive economic growth, tackling corruption through effective governance and promoting social cohesion, African nations can reduce the grievances that often contribute to political instability and coups.

Curtailing undemocratic takeovers in Africa requires a multi-faceted approach. Strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, engaging regional and international bodies, and addressing socioeconomic challenges are vital steps towards fostering stable and accountable governance on the continent.

Fatimah Muritala, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

