The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, on Saturday, commissioned three infrastructural projects in his state constituency, Gboko West.

The speaker also awarded scholarships to undergraduate and postgraduate students and donated 10,000 exercise books for both students and pupils in the constituency within just four months in office.

Projects inaugurated include the building of a Multipurpose science laboratory at the Government Secondary School, Ikpa Mbatyerev, the renovation and resuscitation of the Grade 1 Area Court at Woihyev, and the building of Mbakwen District Hall, Woihyev.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and the Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Haruna Aliyu, who is the Chairman (North West) Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, said he was proud to be associated with the laudable projects, describing it as “people-oriented projects”.

“In less than a hundred days, my colleague has put up these projects. I’m very proud of him”, Haruna said.

The Jigawa Speaker also commended the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, for giving the state legislature a free hand to operate.

He equally commended the Speaker for maintaining a cordial relationship with the executive and the judiciary arms of government which he acknowledged has set Benue on the path of unprecedented development.

Representing the governor at the occasion, Chief of Staff Governor Hyacinth Alia, Paul Biam, hailed the speaker for achieving a lot for his constituents within a short time at the assembly and encouraged the people to sustain their support and prayers for the number three citizen to continue to wax strong.

Biam urged other assembly members to take a cue from the speaker by using their emoluments judiciously to help their people.

“He said, “Since he became speaker, Hon. Dajoh has brought us to this constituency four times. At every point, he is either donating money to a church or he comes to commission projects.

“I stop to ask, where is this young man getting this kind of money? Does it mean I was not paid when I was at the Assembly?”

The Chief of Staff and one-time majority leader of the Benue State House of Assembly asked rhetorically even as he noted that “if you are careful, you can put your payment and do these projects”.

He thanked the Speaker and his wife for their commitment to community development and advised Gbemacha people not to distract Dajoh from the good work he has been doing.

In his speech, the Speaker appreciated the people of Gbemacha for finding him worthy to represent them and also his Assembly colleagues for electing him as speaker of the House.

He assured his people of sustained effective representation throughout his 4-year tenure.

“This is just the beginning. You elected me to represent you for four years and I believe we will keep on bringing you dividends of democracy without slacking”, the Speaker assured.

Earlier in a goodwill message on behalf of the Gboko traditional council, Ter Gboko, HRH Gabriel Shosum, poured royal blessings on the Benue Speaker, wishing him well to attract more government presence to his constituency.

The Ter Gboko called on the Benue State government to construct the Abetse- Akpagher-Ikpenger-Selagi road to ease movement and boost economic activities.

