By: Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Five suspects have been apprehended by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Benue State Command for armed robbery.

The State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

She said that the suspects who always camouflage as military personnel were reportedly nabbed along Makurdi/Laafia road.

“On 30/1/23 one Tyolumun Aver also known as “Rugged” was arrested at Northbank Makurdi dressed in military uniform at night. During investigation, it was discovered that Aver was impersonating to carry out nefarious acts in the area.

“The following persons were also arrested in connection with the case; Isaac Sefa, Saaior Tunaga, Iorpenda Nature and Tyolumun Boniface,” the statement read in parts.

“Items recovered from the suspects include; one (1) dane gun, cartridges, Military camouflage uniforms and accessories, black Special Forces Uniforms, forged military identity cards and other operational materials.

Anene said Investigation was ongoing to unravel the sources of the items recovered.

