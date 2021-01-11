Benue mourns ex-MILAD, Kontagora, as Ortom declares Tuesday work-free day

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared Tuesday, January 12, 2021, a work-free day for workers.

The declaration was to mourn the death of a former military administrator of the state retired Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora who died on Sunday at age of 65.

Kontagora was a military administrator of Benue State between 1996 and 1998 during Abacha regime.

According to the statement issued by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor also directed that flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

“Governor Samuel Ortom has declared Tuesday, January 12, 2021, as work-free day and urged that flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased.

“Governor Ortom in his tribute this morning, described the death of Colonel Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue State, in particular, stressing that his footprints in the state have remained indelible,” the statement read in parts.

Governor Ortom described Benue as the second home of the deceased, having remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments.

The governor sympathised with the government and people of Niger State over the death of their illustrious son and prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest.

In another tribute, a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Dr Gabriel Suswam, commiserated with the bereaved family, saying the honour done to the deceased by Governor Ortom was well deserved as Colonel Kontagora had lived legacies that would always be remembered.

