Mai Tangale, Buba Maisharu, is dead

The 15th Mai Tangale, a First Class traditional ruler in Gombe state, Dr Abdu Buba Mausharu, is dead.

Reports monitored in the social media have it that the traditional ruler died in the early hours of Monday in his Palace in Billiri after a brief illness.

Dr Abdu Buba Maisharu was an administrator and traditional ruler, he was born on May 15, 1948, in Poshiya, Billiri LGA of Gombe state.

He attended, Billiri Primary School, 1962-68; Commercial Institute, 1971; Kaduna Polytechnic, 1974-78, he was Clerical asst while in Government of the then North-Eastern State, Maiduguri between 1971-74; Catering asst in Training, Yankari Games Reserve, Bauchi, 1975-76; ag. Hotel Manager Grad II, Bauchi State Wild Life and Hotel Boards.

In the private sector he was with Ashaka Cement PIc, Gombe State between 1979-2001 serving in various capacities including Depot Mgr, Area Office Kaduna; Dispatch Controller, Factory Depot Sale Controller; Depot mgr. Zaria, Dutse, Azare, Yola; Transparent Planner, Head Office.

The Bible Society of Nigeria honoured him with Life Long Service Certificate of 20 years service, 1979- 99; Ashaka Cement PIc; Certificate of Appreciation as Adviser for 6 years, 1995-2001, by ECWA Church, Ashaka; Certificate of Philanthropic Service by ECWA Bayara LCB, Bauchi, 2003; Special Commendation by Billiri Local Government, Gombe State for Maintenance of Peace and Security; awards in 2004.

He was included in Contemporary Who’s Who by American Biographical Institute, 2004; presented with a Second Class Staff of Office in 2002; recognised as third highest traditional ruler, Gombe, State; holds Doctorate, in Canonical Law (Honoris causa) by Pan-African Christian Theological University Inc, Abuja; Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, 2004.

It will be recalled that the First Class traditional ruler some months ago last year, tested positive for coronavirus but recovered after treatment in isolation for the mandatory period of days.

