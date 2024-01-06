Following the irregularities that marred the conduct of the All Progressives Congress primary election into Guma 1 State Constituency, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has ordered it’s immediate suspension.

Alia who gave the directive while briefing newsmen on Saturday after the conduct of the primary, regretted that the delegate election was marred by irregularities and insecurity.

The Guma 1 State Constituency was declared vacant following the resignation of Dr.Yamar Ortese who was appointed a commissioner.

Election to fill the vacant position is expected to be conducted next month, hence, the delegate election to pick the candidate to fly the party flag for the constituency in the Benue state House of Assembly.

According to eyewitness, the venue of the primary held at Avine Agbom Hotel in Daudu, in Guma LGA was marred with irregularities despite the presence of security operatives including military, Police and Department of State Security, DSS.

The eyewitness who did not want to be mentioned said that the gate leading to the venue of the election was barricaded by detachment of security men while some delegates including an aspirant .Maurice Orwough, the Caretaker Council Chairman, Mr Simon Unongu, Commissioner for Health and Human Services Dr.Yanmar Ortese as well as member representing Makurdi North State constituency, Alfred Emberga were barred from accessing the venue of the delegate election.

The ugly development caught the attention of Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Paul Biam who acted as Benue State official observer to the primary election.

According to the eyewitness, “The Chief of Staff demanded that the gate be forced open only to discover that the national credentials officials of APC assigned to conduct the primary election were not found and the election materials were not available at the venue.

“The situation caused confusion and anxiety as a young man allegedly suspected to have aided the smuggling of electoral materials was arrested by security personnel for interrogation.

“At the end of the day, Peter Terwase Uche was announced to have scored 25 votes against Maurice Orwough who polled three votes.

The State Governor who was miffed by the irregularities that marred the conduct of the primary ordered the suspension of the delegate election.

He said that security of the state remains paramount to his government.

Goveenor Alia said, “This day, the APC is to conduct primary but it was marred by misconduct and this poses insecurity in Guma. It became imperative to calm the ire youth, party stakeholders who felt disenchanted. I would not want the effort of our security to go to waste. We do not want any semblance of insecurity in the State.

“I suspend the delegate primary.election. Sad enough, the party faithfuls came out but were stopped at the gate by people who did not belong to the local government; all stakeholders were locked out and youths became angry, party faithful must help keep the peace in the State.

” I do not want any bloodshed as people get sensational and sentimental about politics.i have asked the security operatives to ensure that there is no break down of law and order. I know that the Natiomal Working Committee of our party will do all to ensure that the right thing is done.