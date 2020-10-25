Benue constructs disinfection tunnel, ventilator, other COVID-19 equipment

Benue State Government has constructed a disinfectant tunnel, ventilator; digital hand-washer, complete with soap, a rinser, dryer, as well as produced hand sanitisers that would soon flood the markets.

Disclosing this at the weekend is the State Commissioner for Science, Energy and Technology, Dr Godwin Oyiwoma, when he received members of the correspondent chapel under the leadership of Tor Vande-Acka.

The commissioner that when the disinfection tunnels are finally released into the markets, it would force down the prices of the machine which is worth over N12 million, stating that the production cost for one was about N2.5 million.

Dr Oyiwona said that all the materials used for the manufacture of the machines were sourced locally with the exception of the infrared thermometer.

The Commissioner noted the ministry was also sourcing funds and would soon go into mass production of the disinfection tunnels and hand sanitisers to release into the markets.

One area of raising funds, according to the Commissioner is from UNEP, UNIDO and other donor agencies which he said are expected to bring to reality some of the innovations of the ministry.

He, however, said that the ventilator is still undergoing some tests by medical experts, adding that as soon as the machine is certified, the ministry would go into mass production of the machine.

The Commissioner said the ministry has already released the hand washing product into the market since it had gotten the nod from NAFDAC after completing all the necessary details.

Dr Oyiwoma appreciated the efforts of the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to raise funds for the ministry, insisted that the major challenge the ministry was facing is funding to execute its plans.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

Benue constructs disinfection tunnel, ventilator, other COVID-19 equipment

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

Benue constructs disinfection tunnel, ventilator, other COVID-19 equipment