EndSARS: APC, PDP in war of words over violence in Ekiti

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have engaged in verbal war over the violence that erupted following the #EndSARS protest in the state last week.

While opposition party accused the ruling party of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the peaceful protest by the youths, the APC said the PDP sponsored the protests in the state to cause havoc and embarrass the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The PDP publicity secretary, Mr Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement, on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that armed thugs on the instructions of the ruling party were going about attacking people in the state, saying people should hold the APC responsible for any further breaking down of law and order.

He said: “It will get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if the government that should protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.

“The party said it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs at and were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

The PDP who alleged that the same thugs were the ones who shot dead one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, called on the police to bring the perpetrators to book, ” otherwise, those being attacked might be forced to begin to defend themselves.”

However, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Ade Ajayi said the opposition party masterminded the various attacks and looting experienced in the state during the protest.

He said the party having lost the 2018 governorship election used the #EndSARS protest to sponsor thugs and hijacked to protest to achieve their clandestine motives.

Ajayi said: “Even the least discerning in the state would confirm that the looting was masterminded by PDP leaders in Ekiti state in their failed attempt to discredit the Fayemi government.

“The PDP is not happy that their plans to unleash mayhem on the state under the guise of #ENDSARS protest failed.

“We wish to make it clear that Ekiti is safe for the law-abiding citizens but very unsafe for criminals and their sponsors.

“The real motive of the PDP in Ekiti State after failing woefully at the 2018 gubernatorial elections has been to sneak back to power through the back door. The PDP hid under the recent #ENDSARS protest to sponsor thugs to hijack the peaceful protest.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: APC, PDP in war of words over violence in Ekiti