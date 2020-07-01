Benue State Executive Council has approved the partial reopening of schools in compliance with recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The State EXCO also approved a Public-Private Partnership, (PPP) arrangement for the management of the Makurdi Modern Market.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Nguman Addingi, who briefed newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom said the schools would be reopened for primary six pupils and students in JSS 3 as well as SS3.

She said that the Action Committee on COVID-19 would further meet with the Ministry of Education to work out modalities on protocols to be observed and a date for the re-opening of schools agreed on.

The Information Commissioner also noted that due diligence would be carried out to identify interested persons in the Public-Private Partnership arrangement and those with the requisite capacities for engagement.

According to her, The State Executive Council also approved a request for the 2019 and 2020 International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Assisted Rice and Cassava Value Chain Development Programme.

The commissioner stated that the Benue State Government would pay its counterpart funding for the programme so that farmers in the state, especially in six Local Government Areas, could access funding for rice and cassava farming.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story