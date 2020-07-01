Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 41 non-career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of 41 nominees as non-career ambassadors to Nigerian foreign missions.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Buhari’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Buhari also in a letter read at plenary sought the approval of Senate for confirmation of Sulaiman Dani representing the FCT as career Ambassador-designate.

Other confirmation sought by Buhari includes the confirmation of Mahmud Hassan from Kaduna as Commissioner of Revenue Allocation Mobilisation Fiscal Commission, and Williams Omoregie representing Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states as Commissioner for Federal Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) drew the attention of Senate to the non-inclusion of an FCT indigene among the non-career ambassadors designates.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the inclusion of an FCT among the list of non-career ambassadorial designates, while also thanking the President for having earlier included the FCT in the 42 career ambassadors approved by Senate.

Meanwhile, the list of the 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees, according to the letter are: Umar Suleiman (Adamawa), Mandama L. S. (Adamawa), Oboe Effiong Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom), Elena Onyeabor (Anambra), Abubakar D. Ibrahim (Bauchi), Phillip K. Ikuru (Bayelsa), Tarzoor Terhemem (Benue).

Others are: Paul Oga Adiku (Benue), Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno), Bella Yusuf Bukar (Borno), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Omar Djebah (Delta), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Mohammed (Edo), Major General C. O Ugwu (Enugu).

Others are: Dr Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Ali Makarafi (Kaduna), Hamisu Ado (Kano), Jazuli Imam Galandanchi (Kano), Amina Adopted Kurawa (Kano), Amb.Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).

Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kara), Zara Matazu Umar (Kwara), Ademola Saraki (Lagos), Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa).

Others are: Chief. Sara Tunji Isola (Ogun), Nimi Akinkube (Ondo), Adejaba Bello (Osun), Adeshina Alegbe (Oyo), Debo Adesina (Oyo), Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi (Plateau), Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Adamu Hassan (Taraba), Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe), and Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara).

The Senate also at plenary considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are: National Commission for refugees Act repeal and amendment bill, 2020 sponsored by Sen. Abdulahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi), Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Act amendment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Bima Enagi (APC Niger), among others.

The Senate at plenary also received the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on Sexual Harassment Bill, 2020, Criminal Code Act amendment bill, 2020 and Alleged Court Invasion By officers of the Department of State Security Services (DSS)on Dec. 6, 2019.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi (APC-Ekiti).

It also received the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund on the following: City University of Technology Auchi establishment bill 2020. Federal College of Education Mutum Biyu establishment bill, 2020 and Federal College of Education Technical Ibokun establishment big, 2020.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Kaita (APC-Katsina).

