Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ben Murray-Bruce has commended the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government for intervening in the misunderstanding between MTN and Globacom Nigeria, thereby putting the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from 17 January, 2024.

On January 8, 2024 the Nigerian Communications Commission published a Pre-Disconnection Notice informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. (MTN) to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) with effect from January 18, 2024 due to long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

In granting the approval, the Commission said it was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.

In a notice on Thursday, the NCC announced that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them.

“For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January, 2024.

“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

“It is obligatory that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements, “ the NCC’s notice read in part.

According to Ben Murray-Bruce, FG’s intervention resulted in a win-win resolution, “a détente that is good for Nigeria and our telecommunications sector, as well as the leading corporations in that industry.”

This he added, is the fruit of having a business-minded leader in Aso Rock.

“Of particular note is the twenty one days grace period given to both parties. With this mindset, the ease of doing business in Nigeria is improved. “Our economy will benefit more from cooperation than from confrontation, and I am glad that with this Nigeria-first initiative, we are moving from the battleground to common ground,” the erstwhile senator wrote in his official X (formerly twitter).”

He, therefore, congratulated the two communication giants, urging them to ensure better interconnectivity.

