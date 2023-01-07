Yahaya Bello gives prominent monarch 2-day ultimatum over failure to welcome Buhari

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President”

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has given the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim 48 hours ultimatum to reply to his query following the latter’s refusal to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the State.

Recall Buhari was in the State on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate some projects built by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

It was gathered the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was rocked by explosions on the inauguration day, resulting in the death of three people and several others injured.

In a letter signed by Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Enimola Eniola which was obtained by Tribune Online Friday, the governor accused the first-class monarch of exhibiting a deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing “Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute”.

ALSO READ: Former Kogi Speaker, 3000 APC members defect to PDP in Lokoja

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case,” the letter partly read.