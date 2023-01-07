Collection of PVCs at ward level commences in Anambra

“Collection of Permanent Voter Cards by prospective voters across political wards in Anambra State has commenced.’

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), order the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registrants at the ward level Nationwide, which commences today (Friday).

Our Correspondent who visited some wards in Awka North, Onitsha South and Ihiala Local Government Areas respectively, to ascertain compliance, observed poor turnout.

At Ward 3 Okija, in Ihiala LGA, A trader, Mrs Uke Rosemary, who spoke to our Correspondent, said that the poor turnout is a result of insecurity around the area.

According to her, people are afraid of coming out to collect their PVC, because of the kidnapping and killings that are happening in the Council Area and the state in general.

“I think, people, especially, the big men/women are afraid to come out for the collection of their PVCs, because of kidnappers and the gunmen attacks.

“Majority of people will not collect their PVC, except the Government is ready to station security agencies in good and cranny of the council areas in the state, particularly, the gunmen trouble LGAs.

She urged Candidates for the 2023 general election to collect the PVCs from the INEC offices and distribute them house-house.

At Fegge Ward 8 in Onitsha South LGA, voters were seen coming one after the other to get their Voter Cards.

INEC staff were also seen at their various desk waiting for the prospective voters.

A trader, Mr Tochukwu Ugwu, who spoke with our Correspondent, said the turnout will improve from next week, noting that many traders are still celebrating the Yuletide in their various villages.

“I believe by next week when the market will be open fully, there will be a large turnout for the exercises, he optimist.

At Achalla Ward 2 in Awka North Council Area, the exercise was also going on there smoothly amidst insecurity.

A farmer, Ichie Nze Uloka, who accepted to speak with our correspondent, also lament the high rate of insecurity in the area.





According to him, the activities of hoodlums in the council area are preventing people from coming out for their PVC collection.

He warned that if government delay in tackling the security challenges, it may affect the voting proper, not only in Anambra but the entire country.

