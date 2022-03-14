Buhari commissions 76 housing units in Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, commissioned over N1.7 billion 76 units of the housing comprising, 4 units 1 bedroom, 48 units 2 bedroom and 25 units 3 bedroom bungalows located in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The building contracts were awarded in November 2016 at a total cost of N727,455,959.59 while the infrastructural contracts were awarded in May 2017 at a total cost of N490, 527,315.00, Road, drains and asphalt finishing at the cost of N315,393,300.00, electricity supply and installation of 500kva transformer is N83,839,245.00 and Motorized Borehole at the cost of N,91,294,770.00.

The president who was represented by the Minister of State, federal capital territory, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, stated this during the commissioning of the National Housing Programme in Lokoja on Monday.

The president noted that this housing estate is an example of the fulfilment of that promise of change.

He added that with the support of the Kogi State government who provided the land, this place which was once unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, had come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

President Buhari stressed that this is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that Inter-Governmental collaboration can produce and he is optimistic that with the provision of more land, the federal government certainly can do more.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Of course, the progressive ideals of our government seeks to achieve one primary objective which is to improve the human condition.

“The Micro, Small and Medium-size businesses who drive our economy were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses. Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them, we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of the ordinary Nigerian

“We certainly cannot meet every one of those Nigerians in persons, but our economic policies and investment in infrastructures such as this National Housing Programme and others will reach and positively impact many of them,” he said.

President Buhari stressed that his desire and commitment towards improving the human condition and his message of change, have another facet beyond job creation.

Earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Babatunde Raji Fashola, in his speech said there are many things to be said about the project, from its design to the economic impact and the social impact on the community.

He noted in terms of design, this project is the outcome of a national survey conducted by the Ministry and Housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desire.

The Minister said that the survey revealed a prevalent need for bungalows in the North of Nigeria and flats in the South of Nigeria.

“The survey also revealed the need for space such that our houses have one-bedroom units of 60-70 sq metres, two-bedroom units of 76 -103sq metres and three-bedroom units 110-137 of sq. Metres. These are extremely generous spaces compared to what is commonly available in the market.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Chukwunwike Uzo, who was represented by the director, Valentine Uwobi, said for the benefit of Nigerian on this initiative, over 1,200 building contractors have been engaged under phase 1,11 and 111 of the programme since its inception in 2016 and over 14,500 and 50,140 direct and indirect jobs have been created.

He noted that during this period, the ministry is undertaking the construction of over 6,000 housing units in 45 sites, out of which 2,465 units have been completed in 35 states and FCT.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Buhari commissions 76 housing units in Kogi