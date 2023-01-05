Former Kogi speaker, 3000 APC members defect to PDP in Lokoja

“The Former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Imam on Thursday with 3000 of his party supporters dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).”

The Former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Imam on Thursday with 3000 of his party supporters dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

He led thousands of APC members who are his supporters from Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi State to the opposition party, the former speaker said the ruling party has failed the country.

While speaking he noted that he was overwhelmed by the warm reception given to him by the PDP stressing that, he stayed far too long with the ruling party who he described as a complete failure in Nigeria.

The former Lawmaker said their movement to PDP is not seeking an alternative to the APC but rather making a move to a party that has structure and organized leadership.

While reiterating that the APC lacks leadership, he said he thought he could stay in APC to correct the wrongs in the party, but was not successful.

He recalled that in 2014, they campaign against PDP but were perplexed that, Nigeria has witnessed more hell under the ruling APC.

Imam promised that PDP will win convincingly in next month’s general election adding that, his journey to PDP is a privilege and not a right.

“I am happy to leave that toxic environment (APC) to a good environment PDP. We will take over Lugard house” he added

He commended formers Senator representing Kogi West Senator Tunde Ogbeha for his leadership quality in Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

In his remarks, formers Senator representing Kogi West Senator Tunde Ogbeha who received the former speaker on behalf of the PDP in Lokoja Local Government promised that PDP will take Nigeria to the promised land.





“Alfa Imam is welcome to PDP. I must thank him for his foresight, empathy and courage. I call on all lovers of peace and progress to come out of their hiding places and join PDP. When PDP was in power, many of you have commercial vehicles to do business. Now, a bag of rice is over N45,000. We can’t continue with this wicked administration called APC. PDP will not take your money from the bureau de change just the way APC has done in this Country. So it is time to change them from State to the national level”.

He assured the new decampees that there will be no discrimination or faction adding that, the party will always welcome genuine individuals who want the best for Nigeria.

Ogbeha charged Kogites to go and get their Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) to kick out the bad leadership of the APC administration.

On his part, Serving Lawmaker representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency Hon. Shaba Ibrahim said the APC will regret losing the former speaker to the PDP.

” I wonder how he was able to cope in that toxic environment called APC. The reasonable person in their midst allows him to go. We are going to dislodge all those that took us from top to bottom. Those who have made life unbearable for us in our state, we will send them packing” he added.

He charged supporters to ensure that they sweep the APC out of power.